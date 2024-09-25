RaGa Engages with 328 Professionals at ‘Dogri Dham with RG’ Event in Jammu

The All India Professionals’ Congress hosted a ‘Dogri Dham with RG’ event today in Jammu featuring the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
The event saw participation from 328 business owners and professionals across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's economic climate.
Due to overwhelming interest, attendance was limited to manage capacity constraints.
The gathering included a candid interactive Q&A session, during which attendees raised specific concerns affecting businesses in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gandhi addressed all the questions posed and assured participants that the forthcoming Congress alliance government would prioritize economic development and job creation in the state.
He outlined specific policy proposals aimed at enhancing the business environment, including export incentives, improved access to capital for MSMEs, and reduced tax harassment.