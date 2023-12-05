Raghav Chadha’s Rajya Sabha Suspension Revoked

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, overturned the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha from the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
The decision to revoke Chadha's suspension came following a motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament GVL Narsimha Rao. A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha convened in Parliament to deliberate on the suspension matter concerning the AAP leader.
Expressing his gratitude in a video message, Chadha attributed the revocation of his suspension to the intervention of the Supreme Court. He highlighted the duration of his suspension, lasting 115 days, during which he was unable to address the concerns of the public.
Chadha thanked both the honorable Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the resolution of the matter.
Chadha's suspension from the Upper House on August 11 was predicated on charges of "breach of privilege" following complaints. The specific accusation against him was his alleged failure to obtain consent from five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.
The suspension, effective until the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegations, was based on claims of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
Denouncing the suspension as patently illegal and lacking legal authority, Chadha sought recourse through the Supreme Court, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.
However, the apex court directed Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and issue an unconditional apology. The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, expressed hope that the Rajya Sabha Chairperson would adopt a "sympathetic" stance towards the matter.
The bench acknowledged Chadha's lawyer's statements, affirming the MP's lack of intention to undermine the dignity of the House and his commitment to seeking an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson for the purpose of presenting an unconditional apology.