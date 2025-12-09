Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of ‘Vote Chori’ in Lok Sabha

In a fiery attack in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of committing the “biggest anti-national act” by allegedly engaging in “vote chori” in collusion with the Election Commission, claiming such actions undermine the very idea of India.

Speaking during a discussion on election reforms, Gandhi said, “The biggest anti-national act you can commit is vote ‘chori’. Because when you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of this country, you destroy modern India, you destroy the idea of India.” He gestured towards the treasury benches while addressing the House.

Gandhi raised three pointed questions which he said expose the BJP’s attempts to influence the Election Commission to damage India’s democracy. He asked why the Chief Justice of India was removed from the selection panel for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

He further questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were so keen on influencing the appointment of Election Commissioners, adding, “No Prime Minister in India’s history has done this. In December 2023, this government changed the law to ensure that no election commissioner could be punished for any action they take while in office.” Gandhi termed this a “gift of immunity” and criticized changes in the law that allow destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days.

The Congress leader also alleged irregularities in Haryana’s voter list, claiming that certain election campaigns were tailored for the Prime Minister and pointing to instances where a foreign national appeared multiple times on the voters’ list. “The election in Haryana was stolen, and the theft was facilitated by the Election Commission of India,” Gandhi said.

Calling for electoral reforms, Gandhi suggested measures including providing machine-readable voter lists to all parties one month before elections, repealing the law allowing destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, sharing the architecture of EVMs with political parties, and ensuring accountability of Election Commissioners.

“They [Election Commissioners] may think the law protects them, but that is not the case. We will change the law, even retroactively, if necessary,” Gandhi warned.