Rahul Gandhi Accuses ECI of “Vote Theft” Amid Bihar SIR Controversy

Amid growing uproar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday levelled explosive allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming it was complicit in a massive “vote theft” to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Gandhi said the Opposition had carried out a six-month independent investigation that uncovered what he described as “open-and-shut proof” of the Commission’s involvement. “Whoever in the Election Commission is part of this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you,” he said, warning officials that their actions were “no less than treason.”

Opposition Probe and Findings

Gandhi stated that doubts first arose after the Madhya Pradesh and Lok Sabha election results and deepened during the Maharashtra Assembly polls. “We noticed 1 crore new voters had suddenly been added to the final list. That’s when we realised the Election Commission wouldn’t act. So, we launched our own investigation. What we found is nothing short of an atom bomb. Once it explodes, the Commission will have no place to hide,” he said.

Stern Warning to ECI Officials

In his remarks, Gandhi issued a direct warning to those inside the ECI, including retired officials. “You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you,” he declared.

INDIA Bloc’s Protest

The allegations come as the INDIA bloc steps up its protests over the Bihar SIR exercise. On Thursday, the parties unanimously decided to intensify demonstrations inside and outside Parliament. On Friday, MPs from the bloc staged a protest at Makkar Dawar in Parliament as the Election Commission prepared to release Bihar’s draft electoral rolls.