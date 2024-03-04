Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Favoring Elite, Blocking Employment for Poor

Similarly, Gandhi said, joining the defence services was not only a source of employment, but also helped the youth to realise their dream of serving the country. He said, with the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, now the youth, if they join the services, will be sent back just after four years. Besides, he added, they will not get any benefits after retirement. He said, even if they lay down their lives in the service of the country, they will neither be granted martyr status, nor will their families be entitled to any such benefits.