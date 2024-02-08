Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Misrepresenting OBC Status

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community because he was born into the general category.
Speaking at a public gathering during the Odisha chapter of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad stated, "Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing that our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You tell this to every BJP worker."
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to himself as the 'biggest OBC' in Parliament and criticized the Congress for its hypocrisy and double standards in handling leaders of Backward communities, this statement emerged.
"Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.
PM Modi persisted in criticizing the UPA administration, asserting that the prior government failed to provide OBCs with the justice they deserved.
"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.
The Odisha segment of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to conclude this afternoon and will then take a two-day break on February 9-10. The journey will recommence from Chhattisgarh on February 11.
On Wednesday, during the 25th day of the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Congress party, traveled to Vedvyas Dham in the Sundergarh district of Western Odisha. The cave at this temple is believed to be the location where the sage and poet Ved Vyas ji wrote the Mahabharata.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Thoubal in Manipur on January 14. This journey will span over 6,700 kilometers across 110 districts over a period of 67 days. It will cover 6,713 km, encompassing 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will end in Mumbai on March 20, following 67 days.
A sequel to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' where Rahul Gandhi traveled over 3,000 kilometers on foot from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar, the Yatra 2.0 is now using a combination of methods.