Rahul Gandhi Alleges PM Modi “Trapped” in India-US Trade Deal, Goyal Hits Back

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday renewed his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister is “trapped” and was forced to sign the recent India-US interim trade agreement under pressure from then US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a Farmers Convention in Peravoor, Gandhi expressed concerns that the deal would allow American farmers to sell crops like soybeans, corn, and fruits in India, which he argued would “destroy the foundation” of the country’s agricultural sector. “No Indian PM would have allowed this. It is going to destroy the foundation that we built carefully,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that the trade agreement was stalled for four months due to disagreements over agriculture. He claimed that the Indian government had resisted opening the sector to American companies, but President Trump allegedly pressured the Prime Minister to finalise the deal.

He also criticised the parliamentary proceedings earlier this month, claiming that he was deliberately prevented from speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. “They did not let me speak on the President’s address in Parliament. Amit Shah got up, the PM did not let me speak, the Speaker too,” Gandhi said. He claimed that this was because he intended to raise two sensitive issues, the Epstein Files and the Adani case in America, which, according to him, “have trapped the PM of India.”

Gandhi further described the Adani Group as “not a normal company” and claimed it functions as “the financial infrastructure of the BJP and the Prime Minister of India.” He alleged that the PM faces threats over the group, saying, “If you do not do what we want, we will release to everybody your financial architecture of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hit back at Gandhi’s accusations on Wednesday, targeting both him and the Congress party. Goyal described the Gandhi family as “completely compromised” and accused Congress of corruption and negative politics. “Rahul Gandhi means compromise,” he said, alleging that the party has historically and presently compromised public and national interests. Goyal added that Gandhi has become “the poster boy of negative politics.”

Also Read: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Seeks Action Against Rahul Gandhi Over Trade Remarks