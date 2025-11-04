Rahul Gandhi Appeals to Bihar Youth: “Do You Want Jobs or Social Media Reels?”

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday addressed massive public gatherings in Aurangabad, Kutumba, and Wazirganj, calling on Bihar’s youth to demand meaningful employment and reject distractions like social media reels.

Opening his speech during a poll rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, Gandhi acknowledged local leaders and workers, emphasizing the shared goal of removing Nitish Kumar from power. “You have been running the government for twenty years, Nitish Ji, but the state is not progressing. Bihar’s talented youth are forced to work as labourers across the country—building roads in Ladakh, cutting diamonds in Surat, and constructing infrastructure nationwide,” he said.

Highlighting Bihar’s historic legacy of education, Gandhi recalled the glory of Nalanda University. “Once, students from faraway countries came to Bihar to study. Today, our youth must travel abroad for education because the state government has failed to support them,” he noted.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked the youth: “Do you want to create reels on Instagram or do you want real jobs?” He criticized the government’s promotion of cheap internet as a distraction, stating that the benefits of such schemes ultimately flow to corporations like Reliance and Adani. “This is a 21st-century addiction, just like drugs or alcohol,” he said.

Gandhi also condemned the Agnipath scheme, arguing that it closes off opportunities for young people to serve the country. “Seventy-five percent of Agniveers will be discharged after four years and left unemployed,” he warned.

Turning to governance issues, Gandhi highlighted the lack of healthcare infrastructure in Bihar. He cited the plight of patients at AIIMS Delhi, many of whom are from Bihar and sleep on floors due to the absence of adequate facilities in their home state.

On education and examinations, he criticized the leak of question papers, pointing out that merit and effort mean little if wealth or connections determine access to government jobs. He accused the BJP of favoring the rich while neglecting ordinary citizens, farmers, and youth.

Addressing allegations of electoral manipulation, Gandhi accused Modi and Amit Shah of attempting to steal elections, citing past examples in Maharashtra, Haryana, and the Lok Sabha polls. He urged Bihar’s voters to remain vigilant.

Promising a vision for the future, Gandhi said: “Once the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre, Bihar will host a world-class university on the lines of Nalanda, attracting students from across the globe. Our government will be inclusive, representing extremely backward classes, backward classes, Dalits, Maha Dalits, minorities, and the general category.”

He concluded by urging citizens to support Mahagathbandhan candidates, stressing that the government will prioritize employment, education, and healthcare. Gandhi ended on a note of unity and hope: “India cannot run on hatred—it is a land of love. Bihar’s people know this best, and together we will build a government for all.”

