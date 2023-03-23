Rahul Gandhi Convicted By Surat Court For 2019 Remark On "Modi Surname"

A Surat court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case that had been filed against him over his alleged derogatory remarks on the “Modi surname”.

However, Rahul Gandhi also got bail after the court pronounced the order after paying a bail bond of Rs 10,000. Moreover, as a sitting MP, he will not face immediate disqualification and will have 30 days to appeal against the order.

In the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly remarked, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” during a public rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

Based on it, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Surat court ahead of its verdict today. He had last appeared before the court in October 2021 to record his statement in the case against him filed under the IPC sections 499 and 500, which deal with defamation.

Before that, Rahul Gandhi had appeared in the court to plead not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Following the court's verdict, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a quote of Mahatma Gandhi in Hindi. It read, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. - Mahatma Gandhi."