Rahul Gandhi Submits Preliminary Report to Police Over ‘Sexual Assault’ Remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted a preliminary reply to the Delhi Police on Sunday hours after he was questioned over his remarks made on women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader gave a 10-point reply to the Delhi Police hours after they knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. Submitting the report, Rahul Gandhi stated that he will give a detailed answer regarding the incident in the next 8 to 10 days.

As per sources, in his preliminary reply to the police he stated that he hoped that police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Adani case.

Gandhi also reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him.

Earlier on Sunday, a team of Delhi Police headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence at around 10 am to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims whom he mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police team was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Askhok Gehlot slammed the police action and said that it reminded him of “the time of Indira Gandhi”.

Speaking to media persons, Gehlot said, “The way they are behaving is not possible without a signal from the top. Without the orders of Amit Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the police would not dare do this. They have entered the residence of a national leader without any reason. And the police have done this despite the fact that he has already said that a response to its notice will be given.”