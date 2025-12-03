Parliament Day 3: INDIA Bloc Holds Strategy Meet; Focus on SIR Debate

Ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of Parliament, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting on Wednesday to discuss their approach after the Centre agreed to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier informed that during the All-Party Meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided to conduct a discussion in the Lower House on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram on December 8, followed by a discussion on electoral reforms on December 9.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc parties plan to protest outside Parliament against the new Labour Codes. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “From today, the Parliament will function in the morning, and we are going to protest outside the Parliament against the Labour Codes.” Tagore has also submitted a notice for the adjournment of the business in Lok Sabha, requesting a discussion on the Labour Codes.

As the Winter Session enters its third day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The Bill proposes amendments to the Central Excise Act, 1944, including an increase in excise duties and cess on tobacco products.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lower House on the first day of the session.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to move a statutory resolution for the adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, in Manipur. The Act aims to decriminalise and rationalise minor offences to promote trust-based governance and improve ease of living and doing business in the state.

