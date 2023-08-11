Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Response to Manipur Crisis, Calls for Proactive Action

In a media interaction held in New Delhi on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the situation in Manipur, accusing him of neglecting the pressing issues faced by the state.
The comments came just a day after PM Modi's successful defense against a no-confidence motion in Parliament, secured by the ruling NDA coalition.
Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern over the Prime Minister's apparent lack of urgency in addressing the troubles in Manipur. He stated, "PM Modi does not want to douse the fire in Manipur, and this is the truth of Manipur." Gandhi further remarked on what he perceived as a disconnect between the seriousness of the situation and the Prime Minister's demeanor during his parliamentary address.
Gandhi criticized PM Modi for appearing jovial and engaging in banter with NDA MPs, stating that such conduct was unbecoming of a prime minister.
He argued that Modi possesses multiple tools at his disposal to handle the situation in Manipur effectively, but he is failing to utilize them. Rahul Gandhi contended that the Prime Minister should have taken more proactive steps, including visiting Manipur to engage with local communities and address their concerns.