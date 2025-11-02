Fishing In Bihar Pond: Rahul Gandhi Swims In Poll Bound State

On Sunday, in a surprising turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the political stage to join local fishermen in a village pond, catching fish after addressing an election rally in Begusarai.

After finishing his speech, Rahul Gandhi travelled approximately 3 km to Bharra village in the Begusarai assembly constituency, accompanied by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani. Upon arrival at the village pond, Rahul boarded a small boat to meet local fishermen casting their nets. When Kanhaiya Kumar jumped into the water, Rahul followed, prompting cheers from the gathered villagers.

Even SPG personnel waded into the pond to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s safety as he moved through the water, laughing and engaging with the fishermen. Begusarai Congress candidate Amita Bhushan described his actions as entirely spontaneous.

“After Rahul ji concluded his speech, he noticed some fishermen nearby. When informed they were heading to a pond close by to catch fish, he immediately decided to join them and went to Bharra village pond,” she said. During his time there, Rahul not only showcased his swimming skills but also helped the locals pull in their fishing nets.

Afterwards, Rahul Gandhi visited the nearby home of Mahadev Sah, where he bathed at a handpump in an open bathroom before changing clothes inside one of the rooms. Savita Devi, a member of Mahadev Sah’s family, described the experience as unforgettable.

“It was incredible to have Rahul come to our house. After bathing at the handpump, he changed his clothes and chatted with us briefly. My daughters and I even took a selfie with him. He stayed for about 10 minutes and asked how we were before leaving,” she said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Kept His Word — He Came to Assam Only for Zubeen, Not for Politics