Rahul Gandhi Kept His Word — He Came to Assam Only for Zubeen, Not for Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Friday around 1:30 PM to pay homage to Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, reaffirming that the visit was strictly personal and devoid of any political agenda.

His itinerary was simple, almost humble: first, a stop at Sonapur to pay tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, and then a visit to Zubeen’s residence at Kahilipara, where he met Garima Garg and other family members.

In the days leading up to his visit, many from the ruling establishment had speculated that Gandhi’s presence in Assam was to “sow division” or “score political points.” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the timing, calling the visit “shocking” and questioning why senior Congress leaders did not attend Zubeen’s last rites. But as the day unfolded, he proved them wrong — not through rebuttals, but through his actions.

Sarma even drew a comparison with the 2011 cremation of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, claiming no senior Congress leaders attended that funeral either.

However, historical records and social media posts indicate otherwise. Photographs and Facebook entries confirm that Rahul Gandhi visited Dr Hazarika’s residence in Nizarapar, Guwahati, shortly after his death to meet the family, discuss Shraddha ceremonies, and coordinate with the then Congress-led government under Tarun Gogoi, which had assigned cabinet ministers to oversee state funeral arrangements.

After visiting Sonapur, Rahul then planted a nahor sapling, one of Zubeen’s favourite trees, near the cremation site. It wasn’t just a symbolic gesture — it was a living tribute, something that will grow, breathe, and remind future generations of a man who sang his heart out for Assam.

When Gandhi spoke briefly to the media, his words were sincere. “Zubeen Garg was a symbol of humility despite his success,” he said. “His death is a cruel blow to Assam’s soul. We want transparency and justice. The sooner justice is served, the better for everyone.”

He didn’t attack anyone. He didn’t make political promises. He didn’t even mention elections. And that, perhaps, is what made the moment stand out. In a time when almost every gesture is politicised, Rahul Gandhi’s silence spoke louder than any campaign speech ever could.

Meanwhile, amid the political noise, Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia urged restraint and truth in public commentary.

He addressed the growing misrepresentation surrounding Zubeen’s past interactions with the Asomiya Pratidin newspaper, clarifying that the late singer had long made peace and publicly accepted his past mistakes. “Cultural icons like Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika belong to everyone,” Saikia said. “We must not let political narratives distort their legacy

The day’s proceedings remained completely apolitical. Gandhi refrained from commenting on political issues, focusing solely on the tribute and family condolences.

His visit, simple yet solemn, emphasised that respect for cultural icons transcends party lines, sending a message that homage to artists should rise above politics.

