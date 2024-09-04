Rahul Gandhi Donates Monthly Salary to Aid Wayanad's Rehabilitation Efforts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has donated his entire monthly salary as a Member of Parliament (MP) towards relief and rehabilitation in Wayanad, Kerala, which is struggling to recover from a series of devastating landslides. The calamity has claimed over 400 lives and displaced thousands, leaving the district in a state of severe distress.
Sharing a receipt of his contribution amounting to ₹2.30 lakh, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha called upon others to extend their support as well. "Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced," he stated.
Gandhi further emphasized the importance of collective aid in rebuilding Wayanad, a district he represented in the last Lok Sabha. "I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can — every little bit makes a difference. Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much," he added.
In addition, Rahul Gandhi encouraged donations through the Stand With Wayanad app, launched by Congress to streamline contributions for the district’s recovery.
Gandhi, who had won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the last general elections, relinquished the Wayanad seat. His sister and fellow Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to contest the bypoll for the vacant seat.
Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visited Wayanad in the aftermath of the landslides, meeting with the affected families. In an emotional statement, Rahul Gandhi reflected on the immense loss the people of Wayanad have experienced. "I remember what I felt when my father died. But here, people have not just lost a father... they have lost families... brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. I know what I felt, and this is much worse than that," he said.
The Congress leader's donation serves as a significant gesture of solidarity with Wayanad as it struggles to recover from the devastation.