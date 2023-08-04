Rahul Gandhi Poised to Make his Return to Parliament Likely Before Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to make his return to Parliament following a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case by the Supreme Court. This move paves the way for the revival of his membership in the House. According to officials, his eligibility to return could be as early as Monday. The decision has raised anticipation within the political landscape.
The suspension of Gandhi's membership was a result of his conviction in the aforementioned defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Purnesh Modi over remarks made at a poll rally in 2019. However, the recent development in the Supreme Court has provided a fresh perspective.
Gandhi, in an affidavit presented to the Supreme Court, firmly stated his decision not to apologize as a means to settle the criminal defamation case. He emphasized that his conviction is untenable and expressed confidence in the strength of his appeal. This stance highlights his commitment to addressing the legal matter while maintaining his position.
For his return to Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is expected to issue a notice acknowledging the removal of Gandhi's suspension following the Supreme Court's decision. This turn of events adds a new dimension to the political landscape, sparking discussions about the potential implications and the role Rahul Gandhi may play upon his return.
As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes are on Rahul Gandhi's anticipated return to the Parliament, which could take place as early as Monday. The political scene awaits further developments in this intriguing saga.