Rahul Gandhi Raises Concern Over Excessive Rainfall in Kerala

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his concern on Thursday over the excessive rainfall in Kerala. This follows the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning on Wednesday of moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning expected in the state over the next five days.
In a tweet on his official ‘X’ handle, the former Wayanad MP said, “The excessive rain in Kerala is highly concerning - my heart goes out to all those affected. Heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders & workers in the state to extend all possible help in relief and rescue operations.”
The IMD has issued a red alert for Wayanad district, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, which signifies very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). The remaining five districts are under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Additionally, the IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coastal areas from July 17 to July 21 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.
The heavy rainfall in Kerala has led to significant damage to public property, waterlogging, and flooding of farmlands. Landslides have also been triggered by the rains. The IMD attributes the expected rainfall to a low-pressure belt extending from the north Kerala coast to Gujarat and strong westerly-north westerly winds along the coast of the southern state.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a warning about the dangerous rise in water levels of various rivers in Kerala. Notable rivers such as Achankovil in Pathanamthitta and Thodupuzha in Idukki are expected to experience significant increases in water levels, prompting the CWC to raise alarms for residents living nearby.
In response to the strong winds accompanying the heavy rains, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to exercise caution. The authority cautioned against standing or parking vehicles under trees, which may be uprooted or have branches break and fall due to the winds.