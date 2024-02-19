Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Pratapgarh

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached its 37th day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recommenced the Yatra from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Before Rahul Gandhi's planned trip to Pratapgarh, Imran Pratapgarhi, a Congress MP, stated, "Amethi is the home of Rahul Gandhi. He has been a member of parliament from here. He is the son of Amethi. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to have a huge impact on Uttar Pradesh and the country..."
Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary overseeing communications, announced on Monday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will speak at a public gathering in Babuganj.
"Today is the 37th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Babuganj. We will stay in Amethi tonight and reach Raebareli tomorrow morning. We will stay in Lucknow tomorrow and in Kanpur the day after. Then, we will take 2 days' rest on 22nd and 23rd February..." said Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh.
When questioned about Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh's participation in the Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, Jairam Ramesh responded saying, "I expect that he will join the Yatra tomorrow. Earlier, Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra."
Previously, the leader of the Samajwadi Party had agreed to join the Yatra after receiving an invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He had expressed willingness to take part in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli. However, due to a lack of progress in the discussions about sharing seats between the two parties, there are rumors that the SP Chief will not participate in the Yatra as it travels through Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the youth of the nation to step forward and assert their rights.
He claimed that young people should have the first right to the nation's wealth and resources, instead of "people like Adani and Ambani".
Addressing a large gathering of people, which consisted predominantly of youth, on the 36th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in this holy city of 'Sangam', Rahul Gandhi agreed with and shared the concerns of, the youth, particularly about their future, career and employment opportunities which were shrinking.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, criticized the BJP-led government over the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He alleged that the OBCs, Dalits, and Backward Class individuals, who make up 73 per cent of the country's population, were not visible during the large-scale event.
Gandhi spoke to a crowd at the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', followed by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to traverse 6,700 km across 15 states, coinciding with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.