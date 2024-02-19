Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Pratapgarh

Previously, the leader of the Samajwadi Party had agreed to join the Yatra after receiving an invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He had expressed willingness to take part in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli. However, due to a lack of progress in the discussions about sharing seats between the two parties, there are rumors that the SP Chief will not participate in the Yatra as it travels through Uttar Pradesh.