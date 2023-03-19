Rahul Gandhi Should Provide Required Information to Police: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'sexual harassment' remark said that it was his duty to provide information to the police.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If Rahul Gandhi won't tell the name of the victims, how will they get justice? He has said that he met the militants, then he must tell the police about it. Has he not read the fundamental duty of the citizen in the Indian Constitution or CRPC? When a person has the cognizance of a crime that has taken place then it's your duty to tell the police, otherwise, you will also become the culprit."

"Ashok Gehlot is a very senior leader. He is aware of all of this. Rahul Gandhi must have called him and asked him to condemn it and hence he is saying this," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted a preliminary reply to the Delhi Police on Sunday hours after he was questioned over his remarks made on women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader gave a 10-point reply to the Delhi Police hours after they knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. Submitting the report, Rahul Gandhi stated that he will give a detailed answer regarding the incident in the next 8 to 10 days.

As per sources, in his preliminary reply to the police, he stated that he hoped that police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Adani case.

Gandhi also reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him.

Earlier on Sunday, a team of Delhi Police headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence at around 10 am to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims whom he mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police team was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 pm.