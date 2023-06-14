Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar in Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been summoned by a special court in Bengaluru connection with a defamation case.
As per information, on May 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary Keshava Prasad filed the case against the leaders for publishing an advertisement that claimed the then-incumbent BJP "had looted" Rs 1.5 lakh crores from the state and extracted 40 percent commission from government contracts.
The complainant had alleged that in the advertisement given on May 5, 2023, in all newspapers, the accused had made fanciful, foundationless, and irrational allegations against the complainant party.
"The statements made in the newspaper publications on the first page of all the aforementioned newspapers are purely imaginary and fictitious," the complainant further stated.