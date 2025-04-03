Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Chinese Occupation, US Tariffs

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, cornered the government on Thursday over issues concerning China's alleged occupation of 4,000 square kilometres of Indian Territory and the recent imposition of tariffs on Indian goods by the United States.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi questioned the government's stance on these critical matters. “We would like an answer from the Government of India: what are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?” he asked.

Highlighting concerns over India's territorial integrity, he stated, “It is a known fact that China is occupying 4,000 square kilometres of our territory,” while criticizing the optics of Indian officials engaging with Chinese diplomats. “I was shocked sometime back to see our Foreign Secretary cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador. The question is, what exactly is happening to this territory?” he remarked. He further emphasized that while the Congress was not opposed to normalizing relations with China, reclaiming Indian land should be the priority.

Gandhi also expressed dismay over the lack of transparency regarding official communications with China. “It is the Chinese Ambassador who is informing us about this, not our own people,” he noted, adding, “foreign policy is about managing external relations; you have given China 4,000 square kilometres of land.”

Turning his attention to the economic front, Gandhi raised concerns over the 26 percent tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods. “Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 percent tariff, which will devastate our economy. Our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all in line,” he cautioned.

Drawing a contrast with past leadership, he cited former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s stance on foreign policy. “When asked, does she lean left or right on foreign policy, she answered that she is an Indian and she stands straight.”

He then criticized the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, for what he described as a submissive approach. “However, the BJP and the RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes. This is part of their culture and history,” he remarked.