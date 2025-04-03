Rahul Gandhi Slams Waqf Bill, Calls It a Weapon Against Muslims

A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting that it aims to marginalize Muslims and encroach upon their personal laws and property rights.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalizing Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP, and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future," Rahul Gandhi stated in a post on X.

Gandhi further emphasized that the Congress party vehemently opposes the legislation, arguing that it strikes at the core of India's constitutional principles and violates Article 25, which guarantees the Right to Freedom of Religion.

BJP Fires Back

Countering Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader, invoking historical references.

"I want to remind him that if Shyama Prasad Mookherjee was not there, Rahul Gandhi would be standing in a line to seek a permit to start his Yatra in J&K. Never claim that our leaders were not involved in the Independence Movement," Sehrawat said.

Congress Slams 'Divisive Politics'

Echoing Gandhi’s sentiments, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal termed the bill as "dangerous and divisive," alleging that it contradicts constitutional principles.

"For years, farmers have been protesting for legal guarantees on MSP, yet no bill has been introduced. Millions of youth remain unemployed, but no legislation addresses their concerns. Instead, the government prioritizes bills designed to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion," Venugopal remarked during the debate in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju Defends the Bill

Presenting the bill for passage, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the allegations, asserting that the bill does not seek to grant the Centre additional powers and will not have retrospective applicability.

"India has the largest Waqf property holdings in the world. Why hasn’t this vast resource been effectively utilized for education, healthcare, skill development, and income generation for underprivileged Muslims? Why has there been no progress so far?" Rijiju questioned.

Alongside the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage. The bill, first presented in August last year, was subsequently examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The proposed amendments seek to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties by improving governance mechanisms, streamlining the registration process, and leveraging technology to ensure better transparency and efficiency within Waqf boards.