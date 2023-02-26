“Till Date, I Have No Home of My Own”: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

In the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Raipur, party MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP central government on Sunday.

In the Congress convention, Rahul Gandhi spoke about his experiences about his recent Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul said that despite being very fit, during this journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, there were many such occasions when he had to deal with severe pain.

“I have learned a lot during his Bharat Jodo visit. In this journey, I met thousands of people from all walks of life across the country and felt their pain,” said Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi also said that till date he does not have any house of his own. Rahul informed that when he was only 6 years old in 1977, he had to leave the government house.

“I did not know anything about the election. I quarried asking my mother what happened. Then my mother said that we are leaving the house. Till then I used to think that it is our house… I was surprised at this. It's been 52 years since then, I don't have a house,” added Rahul Gandhi.

Continuing his speech, Gandhi said how he had slammed an industrialist in the Parliament. “I only asked one question to the PM Modi, what is your relationship with Adani? The entire BJP government started protecting Adani. They said that one who attacks Adani is a traitor… Adani and Modi are one,” said Rahul in the session.

Targeting a Union Minister for allegedly claiming China's economy is bigger than India, Rahul Gandhi said that it is 'Savarkar's ideology of bowing down to someone who is stronger and better than you.

"I was watching an interview of a Union Minister where he claimed that the China’s economy is bigger than ours, hence, we cannot stand in front of them. Is this called patriotism? What patriotism is this?” Gandhi questioned.

Responding further to this, Rahul Gandhi said, “When the British ruled us, was their economy smaller than ours? It means, don't fight those stronger than you. It's called cowardice."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacking the BJP government at the party's 85th convention in Raipur said elections should be fought on the issues of employment, youth issues, inflation etc.

“How the country will develop, this should be our politics,” adding, “If something wrong is happening somewhere, then it is our responsibility to bring it in front of the public and tell about it,” said Vadra.