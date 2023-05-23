Rahul Gandhi Takes 50 Km Truck Ride, Talks To Drivers About Problems

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a 50-kilometer truck ride from Ambala to Chandigarh while on his way from Delhi to Shimla in the wee hours of Tuesday. On his way, Rahul Gandhi talked to the truck driver and spoke about the issues they face on the inter-state highways.
Rahul Gandhi was headed to Shimla to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the home of the latter in Chharabra near Shimla. Sonia Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi reached the Chharabara farmhouse, which is 14 kilometers from Shimla on May 12 after Congress important victory in Karnataka polls.
All India Congress Committee national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted photos and videos of Rahul Gandhi hopping on a truck and later interacting with the truck drivers and party workers at a dhaba.
Shrinate wrote in a series of tweets, “From university students to sportspersons, civil services aspirants, farmers, delivery partners, common people travelling in buses to now interacting with truck drivers in middle of the night, why is Rahul Gandhi interacting with all such people? Because, he wants to hear voice of people of the country, he wants to hear about the challenges that they face and he wants to understand their problems.”
“Looking at him doing all this poses a confidence among people that at least there is some one who is standing with them to make their lives better and to sacrifice his own life for their cause. Gradually, it is being felt that the country wants to return to the path of love and peace. Be it slowly, but the country has started to walk with Rahul Gandhi,” another tweet read.
Meanwhile, a Congress spokesperson said, “According to certain media reports, there are around 90 lakh truck drivers across the country. Rahul Gandhi met a few of them and heard the issues that they face on a daily basis. These people, who work day and night, face immense problems and Rahul Gandhi interacted with them to know their issues.”
Moreover, Rahul Gandhi also paid obeisance at the Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala city and interacted with the local party workers there.