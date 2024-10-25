Rahul Gandhi Visits Barber in Delhi to Highlight Economic Hardships

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid a visit to a barber’s shop in Prajapati Colony of Delhi's Uttam Nagar where he spent time connecting with Ajit, a specially-abled barber, who shared his personal struggles.
Ajit spoke emotionally about his family’s hardships, his shattered dreams, and the daily challenges brought on by rising prices and stagnant incomes.
In a candid conversation, he expressed how relentless price rises have stripped him of basic aspirations like owning a small shop, providing for his family, and maintaining his self-respect. His words, "Kuch Nahi Bachta Hai" (Nothing is left) reflect a sentiment shared by countless other hardworking Indians struggling to make ends meet in the current economic environment.
Ajit also shared that his hopes now lie with Rahul Gandhi, recalling a time of stability and satisfaction under the Congress regime. The visit underscores the urgent need for policies that not only improve earnings but also ensure households can save and prosper.
Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to these values, emphasizing the Congress vision of a society where skills are respected and every hardworking individual can climb the ladder of success.