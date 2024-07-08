Rahul Gandhi’s Assam Flood Visit Challenged by State Minister Pijush Hazarika

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the severe flood situation currently affecting Assam on Monday. Reportedly, Gandhi visited flood victims at the Hmar relief camp in Fulertal village, Cachar district. However, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika disputed this, claiming Gandhi did not visit any flood relief camp or flood-affected areas in Assam today.
Minister Hazarika also urged media members to verify information from WhatsApp forwards and social media before posting.
Earlier, in a recent social media post, Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, stating, "The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking - with innocent children like 8-year-old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the state."
Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government for what he termed as gross mismanagement, stating, "60+ deaths, 53,000+ displaced, 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP's double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a 'flood-free Assam.'"
He stressed the urgent need for the central government to provide comprehensive assistance to Assam, including immediate relief, rehabilitation, and compensation. He also emphasized the necessity of establishing a pan-Northeast water management authority to implement long-term flood control measures effectively. "Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision - proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term," Gandhi said.
Gandhi arrived in Assam's Cachar district earlier today before heading to violence-hit Manipur. Upon arriving in Silchar, he was welcomed by Congress leaders from Assam and Manipur at the airport.
Assam is currently battling severe floods caused by torrential rainfall, leading to landslides and overflowing rivers. Approximately 2.27 lakh people across 28 districts have been affected by the deluge.