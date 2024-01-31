Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked in West Bengal During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

In shocking news that has surfaced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's car was allegedly attacked and stones were pelted at his car in Malda in West Bengal on Wednesday.
As per reports, the car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi's car's window was broken by large crowds in the Maldah district. The event appears to have resulted in damage to the vehicle's back window pane, but no injuries were recorded.
The attack was reported in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.
The visuals of the incident are doing rounds on social media showing Rahul Gandhi coming out of his vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.
Meanwhile, claiming conspiracy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones. This is unacceptable."
It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is in Malda as part his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second leg of which began from today and will cover Malda, Murshidabad and parts of Birbhum before moving on to Jharkhand.
The incident came a week after posters and banners welcoming Gandhi in Cooch Behar town were torn. The state government had also allegedly denied permission to the state Congress to host Gandhi at the state guest house.
On February 1, the yatra will enter Murshidabad before exiting the state the next day. The yatra has covered 523 km across six West Bengal districts so far and has traversed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur, with Malda and Murshidabad slated for the second phase.