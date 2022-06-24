Venkaiah Naidu Administers Oath to 5 Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered the oath of office to the five newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha in the Parliament House.

The MPs who were administered oath are Niranjan Reddy Sirgapoor and Ryaga Krishnaiah (both of YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy (both of TRS) from Telangana and Niranjan Bishi (of BJD) from Odisha.

Niranjan Bishi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha in the by-election to fill the casual vacancy caused in the Rajya Sabha due to the resignation of Subhash Chandra Singh.

Meanwhile, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.