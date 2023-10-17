Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to Mizoram Will Not Make Any Difference: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state on Monday, saying the Congress is a dying party in Mizoram.
National Secretary of BJP's Minority Morcha Delson Notlia while speaking to PTI said, "...it (Rahul Gandhi's visit) is not going to make any difference. The Congress has become dying party in Mizoram. Rahul Gandhi taking a two km walk in the city of Aizawl will not bring any change. It will not change the mind of the young voters specially. So it is not going to have any impact"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertook a 'Padayatra' (march) from Chanmari junction to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around 4-5 km in Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday.
Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday morning on a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates.
On Tuesday, he will meet party leaders and address a press conference in Aizawl. He will also visit Lunglei town in the southern part of the state and hold a public meeting.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
(with input from PTI)