Rahul Gandhi Roasts BJP in Mizoram: Slams Economic Policies, Polarization, and 'Adani' Connection

In a fiery address in Mizoram's Aizawl, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unleashed a scathing critique on the ruling BJP government, accusing them of orchestrating economic havoc with demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to him, these policies are not meant to stimulate growth but to annihilate small and medium businesses across the nation.
During a public meeting in Mizoram's capital, Gandhi said, "GST is designed to destroy small and medium businesses, it is designed to weaken farmers of India. All of you know what happened with demonetization, it was a ridiculous idea thought up by the Prime Minister of our country."
The Congress leader also painted a grim picture of the country's economy, suggesting that the recovery has been sluggish at best.
Upping the ante, he alleged, “If you want to understand PM's strategy for developing India's economy, it can be summed up in one word 'Adani'. Everything is designed to help one businessman, so that is the state of the nation."
On a different note, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strife in Manipur, claiming that the BJP had fragmented the once-unified state into two.
He expressed, "Some months ago, I went to Manipur. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the Prime Minister doesn't find it important to travel there."
"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he added.
Sharing his nostalgic sentiments about Mizoram, he reminisced, "My impression of Mizoram was formed when I was 16 years old when I came here with my father in 1986. The people of Mizoram are gentle, kind and affectionate."
During his two-day Mizoram visit, Rahul Gandhi also engaged in a Padyatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhawan among a sea of people.
Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said, “It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."
Regarding preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony conveyed hope for the formation of a government, and he mentioned that Rahul Gandhi would meet party leaders and address a public gathering, with the announcement of party candidates expected soon.
In response to Rahul Gandhi's visit, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga opined that while it may benefit the Congress party's members, its overall impact on the entire population of Mizoram might be limited, suggesting that it might not hold great significance.
In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a majority with 26 out of 40 seats, boasting a 37.8% vote share. Congress managed to secure five seats, and the BJP won one.
Elections are scheduled for November 7 in Mizoram, November 7 and November 17 in Chhattisgarh, November 17 in Madhya Pradesh, November 23 in Rajasthan, and November 30 in Telangana, with the vote count set for December 3 in all states. The Chhattisgarh polls will be conducted in two phases. This is of significant importance as it takes place several months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.
The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced with the announcement of the election dates, and these elections hold great importance due to their timing relative to the upcoming national elections.