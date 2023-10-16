Rahul Gandhi Roasts BJP in Mizoram: Slams Economic Policies, Polarization, and 'Adani' Connection

On a different note, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strife in Manipur, claiming that the BJP had fragmented the once-unified state into two.

He expressed, "Some months ago, I went to Manipur. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the Prime Minister doesn't find it important to travel there."

"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he added.