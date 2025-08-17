Rail Track, NH-44 Damaged as Cloudburst, Landslide Claim Seven Lives in Kathua

At least seven people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in two separate weather-related tragedies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to district authorities, five casualties were reported after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Jodh Ghati, while two persons died in a landslide at Janglote. Both incidents caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with parts of National Highway-44, a railway track and even a local police station bearing the brunt.

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, Army and paramilitary forces had immediately launched coordinated rescue efforts. “The situation is being closely monitored. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Singh said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and instructed the administration to speed up relief and rescue operations. “The Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured that all necessary support will be provided,” his office stated.

The Indian Army has deployed rescue teams to evacuate families and provide essential assistance. “Indian Army columns are on the ground in Kathua—rescuing families and offering food, care and hope after the cloudburst,” the Rising Star Corps said in a statement.

Weather Alert for Kathua

In the wake of the incident, the Kathua administration issued a public advisory citing the risk of further cloudbursts and landslides amid “heavy to very heavy rainfall” across the district. Citizens were urged to stay away from rivers, streams and hilly terrains.

“Water levels can rise suddenly, creating a high risk of flash floods and landslides. People are strongly advised not to venture near vulnerable areas,” a district information bulletin said. Authorities also shared emergency helplines: 01922-238796 and 9858034100.

Officials noted that the Ujh river is flowing close to the danger mark, raising fresh concerns of inundation in low-lying areas.

Kishtwar Tragedy Casts Shadow

The Kathua disaster comes days after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district, where more than 50 people were killed and over 100 injured. The calamity struck Chisoti village on August 14, when thousands had gathered for the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage. Authorities confirmed that at least 82 people remain missing.

The Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25, was scheduled to continue until September 5. Pilgrims trek about 8.5 kilometres from Chisoti to reach the shrine located at an altitude of 9,500 feet.

With back-to-back tragedies unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have intensified monitoring of vulnerable zones, while rescue teams continue to search for survivors and provide aid to affected families.

