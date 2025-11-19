RailOne Makes Travel Smarter: Tickets, Tracking, E-Catering in One

In a major push toward building a Digital India, the Bilaspur, Raipur, and Nagpur divisions of the South East Central Railway have launched a public awareness campaign to promote the newly introduced ‘RailOne’ app, India’s official Railway Super App. The initiative aims to make rail travel more convenient, faster, and digitally connected for passengers across the region.

The app brings almost all train-related services under a single platform. Passengers can now book tickets of any type, track trains in real time, order meals, file complaints, apply for refunds, and access other travel-related services — all in just one click.

The RailOne app is available free of cost on both Android Play Store and iOS App Store.

Railways Showcase App Features at Stations

South East Central Railway is actively demonstrating the app’s features through digital screens, public interaction programs, kiosks, and banners at major stations. Key services highlighted include:

UTS Ticket Booking (with 3% discount when using R-Wallet)

Live Train Tracking

Online Complaint & Refund Portal

E-Catering Services

Coolie Booking & Last-Mile Taxi Services

Passengers can log in using their existing UTS or RailConnect credentials. The app also supports MPIN and biometric authentication, ensuring secure and fast transactions. Fully cashless payments are available via the R-Wallet.

While IRCTC remains the authorized platform for booking reserved tickets, RailOne serves as its official integrated partner, providing seamless access to ticketing and additional travel services.

A Step Toward Smarter Travel

The launch of RailOne underscores South East Central Railway’s commitment to modern digital connectivity, transparency, and passenger convenience. Designed as a technology-driven solution, the app promises a smart, fully connected, and hassle-free travel experience for millions of railway passengers across the region.

With RailOne, Indian Railways is taking a decisive step toward enhancing digital services and providing passengers a truly integrated, one-stop travel solution.