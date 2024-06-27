Railway Board Announces 'Rail YatraVritantPuraskarYojna 2024' Competition

In a bid to enhance railway services and promote the use of Hindi, the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) is organizing the "Rail YatraVritantPuraskarYojna" competition. This initiative aims to gather rail travel experiences from the general public, including railway employees, to improve facilities and encourage the use of Hindi.
Indian citizens, who often travel by rail, can now share their memorable travel experiences and stand a chance to win cash prizes. The competition offers a first prize of Rs. 10,000, a second prize of Rs. 8,000, and a third prize of Rs. 6,000. Additionally, five consolation prizes of Rs. 4,000 each will be awarded.
Entries must be original rail travelogues written in Hindi, with a word count between 3000 to 3500 words. Submissions should be typed in double space with a one-inch margin on all sides, and pages must be numbered. The travelogue should begin with a full sheet of paper listing the author’s name, designation, age, address, mother tongue, mobile number, email, and total word count in capital letters.
Participants who are Central or State Government employees need to submit a declaration stating no pending or contemplated cases related to Vigilance/Discipline & Appeal Rules against them. Non-government participants must declare no ongoing criminal cases or punishments. All participants must also declare that their submission is original and has not won any other award.
Interested participants should send their entries in duplicate by 31st July 2024 to the Assistant Director, Hindi (Training), Room No. 316 - COFMOW Railway Office Complex, Tilak Bridge, ITO, New Delhi - 110002. Single copy entries or those received after the deadline will be disqualified.