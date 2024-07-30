Army Averts Major Train Accident in Manipur’s Noney

A potentially catastrophic train accident was averted due to the swift actions of a Territorial Army battalion in the Noney district of Manipur.
In the early hours of July 30, 2024, excessive rainfall washed away the crushed stone supporting the tracks between T-14 P2 and T-15 P1 on the railway line. This damage posed a significant risk of track instability and misalignment. A goods train, consisting of 21 wagons carrying rice, was en route to Khongsang station in the affected area.
According to a statement by the PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, the soldiers from the Territorial Army patrol, deployed along the Jiribam to Khongsang railway line, identified the damage and promptly alerted the authorities about the impending danger. The railway authorities were immediately informed, and the incoming goods train was stopped at Kambiron by the Army personnel.
It claimed that the timely intervention by the Territorial Army prevented what could have been a major train accident, ensuring the safety of the train and its cargo.
It is to be noted that the Territorial Army is deployed along this stretch of the railway line to provide security for the under-construction mega railway project linking Jiribam to Imphal.