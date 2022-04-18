Railway Police Official Killed, 2 Others Injured In J&K Terror Attack

A railway police official was killed and two others were injured in a terror attack that took palce in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday evening.

Both the injured personnel were evacuated and rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The area has been cordoned off.

"#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

Earlier in the day, the police informed that two Railway Police officials were injured in the terrorist attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

