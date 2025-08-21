Railways Bets Big: Will New PRS Handle 1 Lakh+ Tickets Per Minute?

The Indian Railways is set to undertake a massive revamp of its Passenger Reservation System (PRS), aiming to significantly expand booking capacity and introduce advanced technological features.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said that the existing PRS currently handles around 25,000 ticket bookings per minute. With the planned upgrade, the system will be capable of managing more than four times that number.

“Capacity enhancement and technological upgradation is an ongoing process in Indian Railways. The new system will be built on modern technology, incorporating enhanced hardware, software, network infrastructure, security measures, and additional user-friendly functionalities,” Vaishnaw informed the House.

The comprehensive project, approved at a cost of ₹182 crore, will focus on boosting speed, reliability, and efficiency in ticketing operations.

The minister also pointed out the Railways’ recent push in mobile-based ticketing through the newly launched RailOne app. The application enables passengers to book both reserved and unreserved tickets directly from their smartphones.

“This effectively puts the PRS facility in the palms of passengers,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the government’s efforts to make train travel more seamless and accessible.

