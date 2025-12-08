Railways Introduces Special Durg–Hazrat Nizamuddin Train to Ease Passenger Rush

In a move aimed at providing relief to passengers facing heavy travel demand during the peak season, the Railway Administration has announced a special train service connecting Durg with Hazrat Nizamuddin. The temporary service, introduced to manage increased traffic on the busy northbound route, is expected to offer improved connectivity and reduce pressure on exiting long-distance trains.

According to railway officials, the special train will operate with two numbers:08760 from Durg to Hazrat Nizamuddin and 08761 on the return journey. Authorities said the decision to run this service was taken after assessing passenger footfall over the past several weeks, which indicated a surge in demand due to holidays, festive travel, and winter migration.

Schedule and Major Halts

Train No. 08760 will depart from Durg on December 7, 2025, at 10:45 AM. On its northbound journey, it will halt at several important stations, including Raipur, Usalapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Jhansi, Agra Cantt, and Mathura Junction. The train is scheduled to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin the next day, December 8, at 11:10 AM, completing its nearly 24-hour journey through key regions of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

For the return trip, Train No. 08761 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 8, 2025, at 12:30 PM. It will retrace the same route and is expected to arrive at Durg on December 9 at 3:00 PM. Officials noted that both trains have been allotted convenient timings to benefit long-distance travellers, especially those commuting for work, medical reasons, or family engagements.

Coach Composition and Passenger Facilities

The special train will run with 18 coaches, offering various categories of accommodation, including sleeper class, second seating, and AC compartments. Railway officials stated that the coach configuration was designed to cater to mixed passenger segments, ensuring both affordability and comfort to travellers from different income groups.

Purpose and Expectations

Authorities said the introduction of this service is a proactive step to ease congestion on regular trains that often run at full capacity during the winter months. The special service is expected to benefit not only passengers from Durg and Raipur but also those from smaller stations along the route. Railway officials added that, depending on passenger response, more such special trains could be scheduled in the coming weeks to ensure smooth travel during the high-demand period. They urged passengers to book tickets early and follow travel advisories for a hassle-free journey

The announcement has been welcomed by passengers, many of whom had been struggling to secure confirmed seats on existing trains. With this new service, long-distance travellers now have an additional option that promises convenience, connectivity, and improved comfort.