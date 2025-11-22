Raipur Civic Body Removes Science College Chowpatty Stalls; Clash Erupts, Former MLA Detained

High tension gripped Raipur on Saturday morning as the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) launched an operation to remove stalls and temporary structures at Science College Chowpatty, deploying a heavy police presence and JCB machines. The action sparked strong resistance from traders and Congress workers, leading to heated confrontations.

Traders, who had been given a deadline to vacate the area by 5 AM, were joined by former MLA Vikas Upadhyay, Corporation Leader of Opposition Aakash Tiwari, and several Congress leaders in an overnight sit-in protest. When the municipal team arrived at dawn, the protest escalated into a massive scuffle.

During the operation, Vikas Upadhyay and other Congress leaders reportedly lay down in front of the JCB machines, prompting a clash with police personnel. Law enforcement intervened, detaining Vikas Upadhyay, Aakash Tiwari, and several Congress workers amid objections from the gathered crowd. Despite the resistance, the RMC continued the dismantling work, deploying more than a dozen corporation vehicles, including JCBs and support units.

The controversy deepened after it emerged that the land under the overbridge—earmarked for relocating chowpatty traders—actually belongs to the Railways, which plans to convert it into a large parking zone. Notices have been issued to motor mechanics working on the site, creating further uncertainty for the traders.

As of now, the Raipur Municipal Corporation continues its clearance drive at Science College Chowpatty, with authorities maintaining tight control over the tense situation.

