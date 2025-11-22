Raipur Commissioner Inspects Special Intensive Revision Work, Directs Faster Digitization

In line with the directives of the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh, Raipur Division Commissioner and Roll Observer Shri Mahadev Kavre (IAS) inspected the progress of the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls 2026 in the rural and Raipur North Assembly segments on Friday.

During the visit, Commissioner Kavre reviewed the digitisation process at Zone Office No. 09 and Zone Office No. 03, accompanied by Additional Collector Shri Naveen Thakur, Tehsildars, and other officials.

Issuing instructions to accelerate work, the Commissioner emphasised the deployment of additional staff, including shift-wise arrangements and night shifts, to ensure timely completion within the stipulated timeframe. He also interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), reviewing the status of Form-06, Form-08, and other applications, and urged them to coordinate with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties when necessary.

Currently, only 14% of the digitisation work has been completed in the Raipur district. Commissioner Kavre directed officials to achieve 10% progress daily to complete the task strictly within the scheduled period.

