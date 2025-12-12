Raipur Police Arrest Two in Bank Loan Fraud Case Involving Forged Land Documents

Raipur Police have arrested two individuals accused of fraudulently acquiring bank loans by submitting forged land documents and claiming ownership of someone else’s property.

According to the police, the accused presented fake documents showing an abadi land as their personal property to obtain loans from the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank. Following a complaint by the bank, a case was registered at Telibandha Police Station under Crime Number 410/24, invoking sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Investigations revealed that loan recipients, Nikhil Raghuvanshi, Madhav Jana, and Swapna Gucchet, conspired with land seller Manoj Soni to submit forged papers and secure the loans. The amounts fraudulently obtained were:

₹13.50 lakh by Nikhil Raghuvanshi

₹13.50 lakh by Madhav Jana

₹8 lakh by Swapna Gucchet

A bank inquiry confirmed that the submitted land documents were completely fake.

Under the supervision of senior officers and the Station House Officer of Telibandha, police intensified the probe and traced two accused, Manoj Soni and Swapna Kumar Gucchet, who have now been arrested. During interrogation, both admitted that they had purchased a piece of abadi land in Tikrapara (Patwari Halka No. 114, Khasra No. 102, area 2,650 sq ft) around 2005. They later divided and sold portions of it to the co-accused, who then used it to fraudulently obtain loans.

Two other accused in the case remain absconding, and police are actively working to locate and arrest them.