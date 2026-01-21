Raipur Police Recover 200 Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs 40 Lakh, Hand Over to Owners

In a significant citizen-friendly initiative, Raipur Police have successfully traced and recovered 200 lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 40 lakh and handed them over to their rightful owners.

This recovery drive was carried out under the direction of Dr Lal Umed Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur. He instructed all gazetted officers, police station in-charges, and the Anti-Crime & Cyber Unit to launch a focused operation to trace missing mobile phones reported by citizens.

Acting on these instructions, joint teams of the Anti-Crime & Cyber Unit and various police stations conducted a special campaign based on applications submitted by mobile phone owners. Using technical analysis and coordinated inter-state efforts, the police recovered the lost phones from different locations within Chhattisgarh and other states.

During the investigation, the cyber team identified the current users of the lost devices and informed them about the status of the phones. In several cases, users attempted to evade action by switching off the devices. Subsequently, Raipur Police coordinated with police departments of other states to verify details and ensure recovery. Many of the recovered phones were sent back via courier, while in some cases, individuals voluntarily returned the phones after being contacted.

The recovered mobile phones were traced from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Bihar. All 200 mobile phones were formally handed over to their owners on January 20, 2026.

Police records show that during 2025, Raipur Police recovered and returned 750 lost mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1.50 crore, reflecting the effectiveness of technology-driven policing and cyber monitoring.

Public Advisory

Raipur Police have appealed to citizens that in case of loss or theft of mobile phones, they should immediately upload details on the CEIR portal (www.ceir.gov.in) and contact their nearest police station or cyber cell. This helps prevent misuse of lost devices in criminal activities. Citizens are also advised to keep their mobile phones password-protected and stay alert to avoid cyber crimes.

The police further appealed that if any person finds an unattended or abandoned mobile phone, it should be immediately deposited at the Cyber Cell, Civil Lines, Raipur. Individuals who submit lost mobile phones will be formally appreciated by the Raipur Police.

This initiative has been widely welcomed, reinforcing public confidence in Raipur Police’s commitment to citizen-centric and technology-enabled policing.

