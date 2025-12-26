Raipur Police Seize Over 1 Kg Opium Ahead of New Year, One Arrested

Under Operation Nischay, Raipur Police arrested an accused with 1.075 kg of opium near Parthivi Province under DD Nagar police station limits.

The joint team of the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and DD Nagar Police caught the accused red-handed while he was allegedly planning to supply the contraband during upcoming New Year parties.

Police seized 1.075 kg opium and one mobile phone, with the total value estimated at ₹5.50 lakh. A case has been registered at DD Nagar Police Station under Crime No. 613/25 of the Narcotic Act.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dilbagh Singh (55), resident of Parthivi Province, Sarona, Raipur. Police officials stated that strict action against drug trafficking will continue, especially in view of New Year celebrations.

