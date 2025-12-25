Raipur Sansad Khel Mahotsav Concludes with CM, PM Praise, Over 85,000 Athletes Participate

The grand closing ceremony of the Raipur Sansad Khel Mahotsav, organised under the leadership of senior BJP leader and Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, was held on Thursday at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as Good Governance Day.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai graced the occasion, marking the successful conclusion of the mega sports initiative that commenced on August 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the gathering virtually, commending the spirit, determination, and confidence of the athletes. The Prime Minister described the Mahotsav as a “people’s movement” connecting sports, health, and discipline with nation-building.

Winners and runners-up across 13 sports disciplines—including wrestling, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, volleyball, chess, swimming, weightlifting, tug of war, rope skipping, gedi race, phugdi, and bodybuilding—were felicitated with medals, certificates, and cash prizes. Individual winners received ₹2,100, runners-up ₹1,100, while team event winners were awarded ₹11,000 and runners-up ₹5,000.

MP Brijmohan Agrawal highlighted the historic participation of over 85,000 players, including 22,000 from Raipur city alone. The event showcased inclusivity, with participation from children to women up to 60 years, and members of the transgender community in tug of war. The Mahotsav was conducted across 36 venues in eight development blocks, involving players from 542 panchayats. Agrawal promised to expand the scale of the event further in the coming years.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the MP for successfully organizing the Mahotsav, emphasizing that such initiatives would help Chhattisgarh nurture athletes capable of representing the state and nation at international platforms like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, enhancing the state’s identity in sports.

The ceremony was attended by BJP State President Kiran Singh Deo, MLAs Rajesh Moonat, Motilal Sahu, Purandar Mishra, Sunil Soni, Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation Sanjay Shrivastava, along with public representatives, players, sports enthusiasts, and eminent citizens.

