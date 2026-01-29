Raipur Traffic Police Crack Down on Modified Silencers, 65 Bullet Bikes Seized

In an effort to curb noise pollution and improve road safety, the Raipur Traffic Police have launched a special drive against Bullet motorcycles fitted with illegally modified silencers that produce excessively loud and disturbing sounds.

The enforcement campaign was carried out under the directions of Raipur Police Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Shukla and supervised by Additional DCP (Traffic) Vivek Shukla. Traffic police teams, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), set up checking points across key roads and busy stretches of the city to identify violators.

During the drive, traffic personnel intercepted and seized 65 Bullet motorcycles found using non-standard and illegally modified silencers. Each rider was fined Rs 5,000 for violating traffic rules, and the illegal silencers were removed and confiscated on the spot. Officials said the motorcycles were released only after the owners installed company-approved standard silencers.

Traffic police officials explained that modified silencers often create sudden “cracker-like” sounds, which can startle pedestrians, drivers and other riders. Such noise, they said, can lead to panic on the roads and increase the risk of accidents, especially in crowded urban areas.

“The aim of this drive is not just to penalise riders, but to make the roads safer and more peaceful for everyone,” a senior traffic official said. “Excessive noise is a serious nuisance and can have dangerous consequences.”

The traffic police also issued a public appeal to owners of Bullet motorcycles and other high-speed bikes, urging them to avoid using non-standard accessories. Officials warned that illegally modified silencers contribute to noise pollution and violate traffic laws, and strict action will continue against offenders.

Auto parts dealers and motorcycle sellers in Raipur have also been cautioned against selling illegal or unsafe accessories. The police said firms found promoting or selling such items could face legal action under existing laws.

Authorities made it clear that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure safer roads and a better quality of life for residents.

