Protesters Block Roads in Durg Over Land Rate Hike; Police Resort to Lathi-Charge

At Patel Chowk today, people protesting against the hike in land guideline rates and registration fees staged a road blockade (chakka jam).

During the agitation, police resorted to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. The protest was led by Manoj Rajput, director of Builders and Developers.

The protesters said that the increased guideline rates and registry charges would put an additional financial burden on the common public and small businesses.Several roads remained blocked since morning, affecting traffic on major routes across the city.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, the protesters refused to clear the road, after which officials took strict action and conducted a lathi-charge. A few protesters sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Earlier too, traders had staged a strong protest here by stopping the convoy of State President Kiran Dev. At that time, the administration tried to maintain restraint and sought a resolution through dialogue.

