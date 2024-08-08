Raj Kumar Chaudhary Appointed as NHPC Chairman & Managing Director

Raj Kumar Chaudhary has been appointed as the Chairman & Managing Director at NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company and a Schedule ‘A’ enterprise of the Government of India.
R.K. Chaudhary was previously holding the post of Director (Technical) in NHPC. He is a graduate in Civil Engineering from BIT Sindri and has also done Advanced Diploma in Management. He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at Koel Karo HE Project, Jharkhand. In an outstanding career, Chaudhary steadily rose to various positions in NHPC including the post of Director (Technical), NHPC, before being finally appointed as Chairman and Managing Director.
He has worked at various positions in Cost Engineering and Design & Engineering departments at the Corporate Office and in Koel Karo, Kalpong, Teesta-V and Subansiri Lower HE Projects of NHPC. Chaudhary has also served as Director (Technical) in Mangdechhu & Punatsangchhu-II HE Projects in Bhutan. He possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning and has contributed in development of hydropower in India and Bhutan.
Chaudhary worked at Kalpong HE Project from concept to commissioning. The project was commissioned 16 months ahead of schedule. It was a remarkable achievement for NHPC as the project was located in a very remote island of Andaman & Nicobar. Shri Chaudhary has played active role in commissioning of Teesta-V HE Project (510 MW) in Sikkim and Mangdechhu HE Project (720 MW) in Bhutan. Shri Chaudhary was also instrumental in repairing of HRT of the 1020 MW Tala HE Project in Bhutan as an expert member. Shri Chaudhary is also a nominee director in Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.