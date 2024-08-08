Raj Kumar Chaudhary Appointed as NHPC Chairman & Managing Director

Chaudhary worked at Kalpong HE Project from concept to commissioning. The project was commissioned 16 months ahead of schedule. It was a remarkable achievement for NHPC as the project was located in a very remote island of Andaman & Nicobar. Shri Chaudhary has played active role in commissioning of Teesta-V HE Project (510 MW) in Sikkim and Mangdechhu HE Project (720 MW) in Bhutan. Shri Chaudhary was also instrumental in repairing of HRT of the 1020 MW Tala HE Project in Bhutan as an expert member. Shri Chaudhary is also a nominee director in Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.