Sanjay Kumar Singh Appointed as NHPC's Director (Projects)

Sanjay Kumar Singh on July 24 took charge as Director (Projects), of NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company and a Schedule ‘A’ enterprise of the Government of India.
Singh holds a degree in Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) and has more than 32 years of vast and varied experience in the Power and Infrastructure sector in respect to the execution of mega and prestigious projects in India and Bhutan.
Prior to his appointment as Director (Projects), NHPC, Singh held the position of Chief General Manager atSJVN Ltd. During his tenure at SJVN, he headed several key projects and worked as Head of the Project of Sunni Dam HEP (Construction stage), Naitwar Mori HEP (Construction stage), Luhri HEP Stage II (Survey &Investigation stage) and Jhakhol Sankri HEP (Survey &Investigation stage).
He has also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STPL (A wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd.). In addition, Singh was responsible at different positions for the construction of major critical components of largest Hydroelectric Power Project of India i.e. Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project (HP) and Tala Hydroelectric Project (Bhutan) and also in Survey &Investigation / Pre-construction activities of Devsari Hydroelectric Project (Uttarakhand).
Sanjay Kumar Singh possesses great expertise in working at various levels for Key project activities like Project Construction, Survey & Investigation/ Pre-construction including preparation of Detailed Project report and cost estimate, formulation of bid documents, evaluation of bids, issue of awards, contract management, Project Planning & Monitoring etc.