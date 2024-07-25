Sanjay Kumar Singh Appointed as NHPC's Director (Projects)

He has also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STPL (A wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd.). In addition, Singh was responsible at different positions for the construction of major critical components of largest Hydroelectric Power Project of India i.e. Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project (HP) and Tala Hydroelectric Project (Bhutan) and also in Survey &Investigation / Pre-construction activities of Devsari Hydroelectric Project (Uttarakhand).