Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam’s Own Family Disowns Her, Calls for Death Penalty if Guilty

In a dramatic twist in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi has been publicly disowned by her own family. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, made a powerful statement in front of the media, expressing full belief in her guilt and apologizing to the victim’s family.

“If She’s Guilty, She Should Be Hanged”: Brother Turns Against Sonam

Addressing reporters from Raja’s family home in Indore, Govind delivered a stunning revelation that his sister tied rakhi to co-accused Raj Kushwaha for the past three years, suggesting a deeper connection between the alleged conspirators.

“Based on the evidence, I am 100% sure Sonam committed this murder. If she is guilty, she should be hanged,” Govind stated unequivocally.

Govind further declared that the family has completely severed ties with Sonam. "We are ashamed. What she has done is unforgivable. Our support now lies entirely with Raja’s family," he added.

Family Confession: Govind Admits to Knowing the Truth

Adding to the shock, Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of the late Raja, revealed that Govind had personally reached out to him to make a heartfelt confession.

“He told me Sonam has committed a grave mistake and deserves the death penalty,” Vipin said.

Accused’s Ties with Main Conspirator Raj Kushwaha

Govind also revealed that Raj Kushwaha, one of the main accused in the case, had a long-standing bond with Sonam. "She used to tie rakhi to Raj for the past three years. All other accused are also linked to him," he said, raising suspicion about the depth of their association.

Raj Kushwaha’s Mother Claims Innocence

Meanwhile, Raj Kushwaha’s mother spoke out emotionally, defending her son’s innocence. She claimed that Raj is being "trapped" in a false case and was only focused on supporting his family after the death of his father in 2020.

“My son took care of his three sisters. He worked in Govind’s office. He’s not someone who could commit such a crime,” she said, pleading for justice for her son.

Four Accused Brought to Shillong on Transit Remand

The Meghalaya Police on Wednesday brought all four accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to Shillong Sadar Police Station under a seven-day transit remand for further investigation. The case continues to unravel more shocking details as police delve deeper into the conspiracy behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.

What We Know So Far:

Sonam Raghuvanshi , wife of the deceased, is the prime accused .

Her brother Govind Raghuvanshi has disowned her and supports the victim's family.

Raj Kushwaha , co-accused, reportedly shared a rakhi bond with Sonam.

Fake ties, family betrayal, and financial motives are suspected to be behind the crime.

The accused are now under interrogation in Shillong.

This case has become a shocking tale of murder, betrayal, and broken family bonds, leaving the community stunned. As the investigation progresses, Meghalaya Police are expected to uncover further layers of this chilling crime. Meanwhile, the nation watches closely as the quest for justice for Raja Raghuvanshi gains momentum.

