SP Confident of Filing Chargesheet Soon in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi and four other accused in the sensational murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi will be produced before the Shillong city court today, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem informed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, SP Syiem said the Meghalaya Police have secured transit remands for all five accused—six days from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and three days from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Indore team is expected to arrive by Wednesday morning and the Ghazipur team by late evening. We will produce all the accused before the court tomorrow and seek police remand for further investigation,” the SP stated.

Accused in Custody from UP and MP

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the deceased, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh after surrendering at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur district. The other four accused—Raj Khuswaha (21), Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kuli (23)—were apprehended from Indore.

Raja Raghuvanshi was reportedly murdered on May 23, and his decomposed body was discovered on June 2 inside a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra.

Reconstruction of the Crime Scene Planned

SP Syiem said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will decide when to take the accused to Weisawdong for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

“First, we will carry out the preliminary examination of the accused. Based on that, the SIT will determine when the reconstruction will be done,” he added.

Investigation Progressing Rapidly

SP Vivek Syiem expressed confidence that the chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case would be filed within a record timeframe.

“We arrested Sonam within seven days, backed by substantial evidence. The SIT remains fully committed and continues to gather further proof to ensure a watertight case,” Syiem stated.

Preliminary findings indicate that the murder was premeditated, though it remains unclear whether Weisawdong was intentionally chosen as the crime scene.

“Sonam claims she has never been to Shillong, but some reports suggest otherwise. We are in the process of verifying those details,” the SP added.

He further revealed that after the murder, the accused fled Sohra and disposed of their mobile phones and SIM cards.

“Sonam was in contact with Raj Khuswaha on the day of the incident, and Raj was in communication with the three hired assailants,” he said.

In a related development, the Health Department has submitted its medical report on Sonam Raghuvanshi. According to the official findings, her pregnancy test has returned negative—an update confirmed by sources from the Government Advocate's side, who are closely monitoring the case proceedings.

