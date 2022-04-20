Rajasthan: 11 Killed, Several Injured In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed and several others were left injured in a road accident that took place in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

About 20 people were on their way home in a pickup vehicle when it collided with a truck.

"Eight people died on the spot, others three died in hospital. A total of 11 people have died so far. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and treatment is going on," said Shankar Lal Chhaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"20-22 people were travelling to their homes in a pickup vehicle when the incident happened," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragic accident.

In a tweet, he wrote, “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.”

